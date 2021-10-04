NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 608 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 281,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

