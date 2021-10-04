NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,498 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,630,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $50.99. 2,301,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

