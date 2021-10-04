NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

