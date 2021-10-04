NorthRock Partners LLC Has $64.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 5.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $64,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. 4,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

