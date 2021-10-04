Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75%

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 349.15%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.33 $432.79 million $1.53 45.07 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.52

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

