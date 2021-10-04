NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 30,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 774,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $914.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NOW by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NOW by 76.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NOW by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NOW by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

