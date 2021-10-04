NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NSFDF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Monday. 43,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,287. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

