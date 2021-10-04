Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,620.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,620.50 ($21.17) and last traded at GBX 1,638.50 ($21.41), with a volume of 52075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645 ($21.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,856.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,945.21. The stock has a market cap of £12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -82.66.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

