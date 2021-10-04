OneRoot Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,769.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $495,078.44 and $77,769.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

