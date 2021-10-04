Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 46,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,220. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

