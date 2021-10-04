Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 46,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,220. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
