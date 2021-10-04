Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.76. 21,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.