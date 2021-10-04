Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTIS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

OTIS stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

