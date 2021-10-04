Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $388.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $393.67 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

