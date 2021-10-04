Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

