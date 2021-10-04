Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

