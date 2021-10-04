Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,939. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

