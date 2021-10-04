Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.78

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 33775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OWLT. Cowen began coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Owlet alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.