OWNDATA Hits Market Capitalization of $924,462.60 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. OWNDATA has a market cap of $924,462.60 and $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.10 or 0.00641278 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.01005255 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

