Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TBGNF opened at $2.61 on Monday. Oxurion has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

