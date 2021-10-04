PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

