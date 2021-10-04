PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.75 Million

Brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $315.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PACW stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.