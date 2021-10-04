PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,304,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $53,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.