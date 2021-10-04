PAID Network Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. PAID Network has a market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $236,229.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

