Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO John David Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 25,857 shares of company stock valued at $68,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative net margin of 269.81% and a negative return on equity of 735.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

