Panacea Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 4th (NYSE:PANA)

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II’s (NYSE:PANA) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 4th. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PANA opened at $9.79 on Monday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $13,874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,753,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,022,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,010,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $5,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

