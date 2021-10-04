Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 920.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of comScore worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in comScore by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCOR stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

