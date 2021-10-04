Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global Medical REIT worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a PE ratio of -115.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

