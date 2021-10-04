Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,944 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $204,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

