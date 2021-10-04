Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $147.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

