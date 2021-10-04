Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 903 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

