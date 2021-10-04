Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

