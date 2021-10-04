Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 59,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,476. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

