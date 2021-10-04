Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 8,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,084,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

