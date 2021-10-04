Paul J. Hastings Sells 8,500 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NKTX stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $884.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

