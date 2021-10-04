PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

