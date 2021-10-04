Pecaut & CO. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

