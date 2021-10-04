Pecaut & CO. Invests $778,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

