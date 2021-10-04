Pecaut & CO. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 376,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $418.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.