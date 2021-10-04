Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in The Boeing by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.65. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

