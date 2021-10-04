Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,578.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock valued at $276,769,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DKNG opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.