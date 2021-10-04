Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 51job worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 51job by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 51job by 134.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in 51job by 94.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 51job by 599.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

