Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NetScout Systems worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.10 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

