Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 125,857 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 277.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.86 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

