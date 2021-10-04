Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ambarella worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $33,855,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $153.72 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

