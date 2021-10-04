Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,219 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

