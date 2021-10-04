Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 113,870 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,870 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.