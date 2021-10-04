Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post sales of $954.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.50 million. Pentair posted sales of $798.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,370. Pentair has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.