Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $82,980.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photronics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 297,757 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.