Physicians Realty Trust (TSE:DOC) Now Covered by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (TSE:DOC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.