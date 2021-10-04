PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

